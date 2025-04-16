Over 180 layoffs announced as Wixom plastics plant shuts down

Police situation in Westland; Rochester schools ends DEI director role; and more top stories

Police situation in Westland; Rochester schools ends DEI director role; and more top stories

Police situation in Westland; Rochester schools ends DEI director role; and more top stories

Over 180 layoffs have been announced as a result of a shutdown of the Adept Plastic Finishing facilities in Wixom, Michigan.

The details of the layoffs were related in WARN Act notices filed with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as WARN Act, requires companies going through mass layoffs and / or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department, should that step meet certain requirements for the size of company or number of people involved.

The company provided products for industrial and automotive clients.

Tribar Technologies, the company that owned the plant, has been purchased, the documents said. The new owner has decided to consolidate Tribar's southeast Michigan operations into Howell. With that, the Wixom plant operations will wind down.

The layoff date is effective June 8, and 188 individuals are affected from the company's facilities on Beck Road and Alpha Drive in Wixom.

The buyer "will be interviewing Tribar both hourly and salaried employees for employment opportunities," the letter said.