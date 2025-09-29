Wixom lost water pressure, boil water advisories continue in Novi area

Water woes are lingering for some of the Oakland County residents who lost municipal water service or water pressure due to a massive water main break Thursday.

The 42-inch water main that broke on 14 Mile Road affected thousands of people who live, work or go to school in Commerce, Walled Lake and parts of Novi. Great Lakes Water Authority, which is responsible for the transmission line, installed a new pipe piece over the weekend. But while water service was restored, it's not yet back to normal.

Wixom experienced a new loss in water pressure Monday morning, Novi city officials said.

And after conferring with the Great Lakes Water Authority on Monday morning, Novi officials explained that many area residents will remain under a boil water advisory until further notice. "Best-case scenario is Tuesday, but it could stretch into Wednesday depending on testing," the report said.

The latest boil water advisory map as of Sept. 29, 2025, for parts of Oakland County, Michigan. City of Novi, Michigan

Anyone who lives in the region listed in the latest version of the water advisory map needs to continue to boil water before using it.

When a boil water advisory is in effect, the tap water should be boiled for at least one minute, then allowed to cool before using. Boiled, bottled or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes or brushing teeth.

Novi officials urge residents and businesses to keep outdoor sprinkler and irrigation systems turned off if their water comes from Great Lakes Water Authority lines in the affected area.

"We know this isn't the update you were hoping for, but we're getting closer every day. Thanks for hanging in there," Novi said.

In addition, Great Lakes Water Authority says a new traffic direction will be set up on 14 Mile Road, west of Novi Road, where the break occurred, as there is still some utility work to do. Traffic will be single-lane for eastbound traffic in that area.