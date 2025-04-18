Wixom auto parts manufacturer to move operations to Howell, layoffs to come

Auto parts manufacturer Tribar Technologies is anticipating that it will eliminate nearly 200 jobs after the company is sold.

The operations of Tribar's Wixom location will be moving to Howell, according to plans announced earlier this month.

"We'll see automakers make decisions on a number of things in the coming weeks. They have no choice," said Paul Eisenstein, editor of Headlight.news.

Tribar manufactures parts that contribute to automotive trim, like chrome grills and injection molding. Eisenstein said that even before President Trump took office, there was an effort to manufacture in America.

"What's interesting is we have seen a huge surge in auto manufacturing over the last four years," he said. "We see a number of plans, on the other hand, that are being scrubbed because of Trump administration policies, particularly when it comes to EVs. So we may lose some jobs and some investments even as we get others into the US market."

Eisenstein said whether there is a net gain on manufacturing domestically remains to be seen.

In a letter sent to the State of Michigan on April 10, Tribar noted that the company has been sold and operations at the Wixom plant will be scaled back and then terminated within 60 days. The company is anticipating about 188 layoffs as it relocates operations. As for the rest of the auto industry, Eisenstein says it's all about wait and see.

"The industry is in many ways in a hellacious holding pattern right now. Where mega billion dollar decisions can't be resolved," he said.

Eisenstein estimated that we'll have a clearer picture of where the auto industry stands this summer or early fall as car dealers replace their current stock with new models that are subject to the tariffs.