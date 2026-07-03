Witnesses describe deadly Fairlane Town Center shooting as "absolute chaos"

Two young men were killed, and another was injured on Friday afternoon after a shooting inside Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, Michigan, sending shoppers and employees running for safety.

Late Friday night, Dearborn police confirmed two people are in custody in connection with the shooting.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute involving several young adults. Investigators have not said what led to the confrontation.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as gunfire erupted inside the mall.

"All the customers packed up," one nail salon employee said. "They were waiting to get their nails done, some were getting pedicures, and they just jumped up and left everything."

Many shoppers were shocked that such violence occurred in the middle of the day during one of the summer's busiest shopping weekends.

"It's scary," said Tamika Boyd, who was at the nail salon with her daughters when the shooting happened. "I literally saw people running with their kids."

Boyd said the experience left one of her daughters in tears.

Another shopper told CBS News Detroit she was concerned about the protocol for an active shooting situation.

"They really need a process for an active shooter," Felicia Royal said. "They had us walking around while they (police) were checking stores. I'm supposed to be a sitting duck."

Several longtime shoppers said they had never experienced anything like Friday's shooting at the mall.

"I've been coming here forever," Royal said. "Nothing like this has ever happened while I was here."

As investigators continue working on the case, many witnesses are exhausted with the number of gun violence instances involving young people.

"Too many kids are dying," Boyd said. "It's senseless and pointless."