2 in custody after deadly shooting at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, Michigan, police say

Two people are in custody after a shooting left two dead and another person injured at the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, Michigan, Friday afternoon, police said.

Police said late Friday night that two people are in custody at the Dearborn Police Department. An investigation is ongoing, and detectives are continuing to interview witnesses.

"Our detectives moved quickly to identify those responsible and took two into custody," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. "While this remains an active investigation, we want to reassure our community that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public. We appreciate the swift response of our officers and the assistance of our regional law enforcement partners as we continue to seek justice for everyone affected by this tragic act of violence."

The shooting happened at around 1:25 p.m. Friday, after an argument between two groups escalated to a shooting at the mall located on Michigan Avenue near Evergreen Road.

Police say both groups involved brought handguns to the mall and that this was not a random act of violence.

One person died at the scene, and another died at a local hospital, police said. A third victim was injured in the shooting and is being treated at a local hospital. All three victims are young men, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, according to police.

"The safety of our residents and visitors remains our top priority. Shootings and other acts of violence are entirely unacceptable, and we will hold everyone involved fully accountable," Shahin said.

A person who was attempting to flee from the shooting was hit by a car in the parking lot on the side of the mall opposite where the shooting occurred, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240.