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Winning Lotto 47 jackpot ticket sold in New Boston, Michigan Lottery officials say

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Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A Michigan Lottery player has won a $1.67 million Lotto 47 jackpot from Saturday's drawing. 

One ticket matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Saturday: 05-16-17-34-36-44, Michigan Lottery officials said. The winning ticket was bought at New Boston Fuel Stop, 37330 Huron River Road, in the Wayne County community of New Boston.  

Saturday's jackpot win marked the fourth time the game's jackpot has been won this year. The Lotto 47 jackpot was last won in March. 

Michigan Lottery officials say Saturday's winner should contact the Lottery's Player Relations division at 844-917-6325 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.  

Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing. 

The above video originally aired on Feb 23, 2026.

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