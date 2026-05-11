Windsor police rescue two boaters who capsized in Detroit River

Two boaters were safely rescued after their nine-foot vessel capsized on the Detroit River, near Windsor, Ontario, authorities said.

The Windsor Police Service said its marine unit was on patrol about 3:40 p.m. Saturday when the crews heard people yelling that a boat had overturned in the water near Peche Island. The officers found the capsized and partially submerged boat just south of the island.

A man and a woman, who are both in their 50s, were found in the water, clinging to the boat.

"Although both boaters were wearing lifejackets, they were struggling to stay afloat because of the strong current, rough conditions, and high winds that created large swells in the area," police said.

The first responders maneuvered their vessel, the Windsor Police Defender, through the hazardous conditions and safely pulled both people out of the water. The boaters were treated at the scene for their minor injuries by Essex-Windsor EMS; while police secured the capsized boat and towed it back to shore.

"The Windsor Police Service thanks the community members who quickly reported the emergency. Their quick action and attention helped officers get to the scene right away," the agency said.

"We also remind boaters that conditions on the water can change quickly," the agency continued. "Strong winds, rough waves, and powerful currents can create dangerous situations, even for experienced boaters. Wearing a properly fitted lifejacket can make all the difference in an emergency. Before heading out, check the weather, make sure your vessel has the required safety equipment onboard, and always wear your lifejacket while on the water."