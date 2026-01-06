Windsor police rescue dog from icy waters of Detroit River

A dog was rescued Saturday from the icy waters of the Detroit River near Windsor, Ontario.

The Windsor Police Service said that the dog's owner contacted them after her 11-year-old male husky named Ace fell through the ice into the water. Responding officers went to the river and worked to safely pull the dog out from the freezing cold.

"I can't thank the officers enough for their quick response and heroic efforts," Ace's owner later told the department. "They saved my dog's life and I am beyond grateful for their compassion and teamwork."

Winter is just starting to form in the Great Lakes region, and first responders in Michigan were called multiple times during the weekend for animal and human rescues involving ice breaks.

If a person or pet falls through the ice, police ask that you call 911 immediately to get rescue teams to the emergency site as soon as possible.

The above video originally aired Jan. 5, 2026.