Windsor-Detroit Tunnel bus service loses financial support from Windsor city officials

High flu rates across the U.S.; Chris Swanson to run for Michigan governor; and more top stories

WINDSOR, Ont. (CBS DETROIT) — As many expected, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkins vetoed his city council's decision to continue financial support of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel bus.

The tunnel bus runs seven days a week through downtown Detroit from the Windsor International Transit Terminal in Ontario; its hours of operation were still listed on the transit authority's website Friday morning.

Dilkins made his veto intentions clear earlier in the week.

The official step was announced Thursday, in response to President Trump's efforts to impose a range of tariffs that included imports from Canada. Mr. Trump did say he would pause pending tariffs on Canada and Mexico for 30 days after both countries agreed to direct additional resources to their borders.

"While our cross-border bond with the City of Detroit remains strong and important to us, as Mayor, I cannot in good conscience have Windsor taxpayers subsidize transit service to a country that is currently threatening our livelihood," Dilkins said in his written statement. "The President's threats of 25% tariffs on Canadian made goods is looming over our heads, and would have devastating impacts on our community. Unfortunately, I cannot simply hope for the best outcome when making this difficult decision. I have to act now, with all available information, and – as always – in the best interests of Windsorites."

Dilkins' veto statement also referenced the Windsor City Council's wishes to increase the bus fares to $20 per person each way, compared to the current $10 each way. The mayor said should that increase take place, tunnel bus service would be more expensive than driving a car and paying tolls to reach Detroit, and revenues for the bus service would decrease.

In response to the veto threat, a spokesperson with the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel provided a statement that said: "The Detroit Windsor Tunnel is disappointed by the City of Windsor's decision to discontinue the Tunnel Bus service. This vital cross-border link has long supported Detroit's businesses, entertainment venues, and cultural institutions."