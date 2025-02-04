Windsor's mayor says he intends to veto support for Windsor-Detroit Tunnel bus due to looming tariffs

Fatal fire investigation continues; Sheetz plan approved in Highland Township and more top stories.

(CBS DETROIT) - Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says he intends to veto the city council's decision to continue supporting the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel bus, citing President Trump's plan to implement tariffs.

In a social media post on Monday, Dilkens said the decision comes "as a result of the economic threat posed by Donald Trump on my country and community."

"Why would we want to subsidize economic development in the United States when their President is assaulting our communities? We receive almost no benefit in return," the mayor said.

Mr. Trump announced over the weekend that he would impose 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada and an additional 10% tariff on imports from China. However, he said on Monday that he was pausing the tariffs on Canada and Mexico for 30 days after both countries agreed to direct additional resources to their borders.

Dilkens said that if the tariffs are implemented, he also plans to withdraw the city's sponsorship of the Detroit Grand Prix.

The tunnel bus operates seven days a week through downtown Detroit from the Windsor International Transit Terminal in Ontario.

A spokesperson with the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel sent the following statement to CBS News Detroit on Tuesday:

"The Detroit Windsor Tunnel is disappointed by the City of Windsor's decision to discontinue the Tunnel Bus service. This vital cross-border link has long supported Detroit's businesses, entertainment venues, and cultural institutions. While we understand the broader economic and political factors, we remain hopeful that this essential service will return. The Tunnel has been a cornerstone of economic integration between Windsor and Detroit for over 90 years, generating nearly $595 million in annual economic impact for Michigan. The City of Windsor is and will always remain a critical partner. "We look forward to continued collaboration with our partners to ensure seamless mobility and sustained prosperity for our region."