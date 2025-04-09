Watch CBS News
Michigan man charged after window peeping incident at Harper Woods home

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
A man was arrested and charged with peeking at night into a bedroom window in Harper Woods, Michigan, local police reported. 

The circumstances were discovered about 1:50 a.m. Sunday when a resident in the 20600 block of Elkhart Street noticed her security system caught an image of someone standing in the back yard, looking into a bedroom window, according to a report from Harper Woods Department of Public Safety. 

The woman then called police. 

When Harper Woods officers arrived, they found a man standing on an air conditioning unit at the home, looking into the window of an occupied bedroom. 

"The suspect was arrested without incident," the report said. 

Marquis Dwayne Fleming, 43, of Detroit, has since been charged and arraigned in 32-A District Court with surveilling an unclothed person and disorderly person-window peeper. 

A preliminary exam is scheduled for April 23. 

Harper Woods detectives "are actively investigating similar incidents," the report said. Anyone with information on this or possibly related activity is asked to contact the Harper Woods Police Department at 313-343-2530. 
  

