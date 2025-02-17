Wind chills drop below zero, highs only reach the teens for Southeast Michigan this week

As the recent snowstorm moves out, much colder air moves into Southeast Michigan for the first half of the week.

Temperatures are half the problem, and the wind is the other half.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

As cold air moves in from the West, so do those west winds. The actual high temperature will only reach the upper teens by the afternoon on Monday, Tuesday and on Wednesday.

Winds will continue to gust nearly 30 miles per hour for Monday afternoon.

Wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, will be well below zero for Tuesday and Wednesday morning. As winds continue to gust, it will feel like between 10 to 15 degrees below zero for many areas.

Highs will reach the upper 20s for the end of the week and the weekend. Temperatures will finally be in the low and mid-30s by Sunday.