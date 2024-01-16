Wind chill advisory in effect for Southeast Michigan due to dangerously cold temperatures

(CBS DETROIT) - A wind chill advisory is in effect tonight for all of Southeast Michigan because of the bitterly cold temperatures throughout the area.

National Weather Service Detroit says the advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, through noon on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Wind chills are expected to be at -15 to -20 degrees Fahrenheit.

Residents are advised to wear hats and gloves as frostbite can occur in just 30 minutes with the cold wind chills.

In addition, pets should not be left outside in these conditions.

Along with the dangerously cold temperatures comes light snow in Metro Detroit early Tuesday, which is expected to last through the morning. The National Weather Service says there is also a chance for snow on Thursday and Friday.

Wind chills are then expected to be below zero this weekend.

Light snow this morning with bitter cold conditions continuing into the mid-week. Additional chances for light snow Thursday and Friday with another shot of arctic air likely for this weekend. #miwx pic.twitter.com/lvmgOESOrP — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 16, 2024

