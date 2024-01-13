Watch CBS News
List of warming centers open in Oakland County amid winter weather

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Warming centers are open in Oakland County amid the cold winter weather.

Take a look at the warming centers below. 

Troy Community Center - Lobby

Location: 3179 Livernois, Troy MI 48083

Monday-Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Welcome Inn Day Center - Winter Season

Adult Only Emergency Shelter Day Center 

Location: 1717 W 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI 48073 

Overnight Location: A rotating group of churches through March 3

Welcome Inn: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.  

Overnight Hosts: 7 days a week, 7 p.m. to 7 p.m.  

Guests must register at Welcome Inn, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Additional information can be found online or by calling 248-850-3219. 

Salter Community Center  

Is open when police declare.

Location: 1545 E Lincoln Ave, Royal Oak, Michigan, 48067

Times New Roman - Costick Activities Center

Location: 28600 W 11 Mile Rd, Farmington, Michigan, 48336

Jan. 13 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.   

Jan. 14 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.   

Fire Station #5

Location: 31455 W 11 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, Michigan, 48336

Operational 24 hours a day starting at 5 p.m., Jan 12, through the duration of the weather event.

Additional information can be found on the Oakland County website.

First published on January 13, 2024 / 4:52 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

