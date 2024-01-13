List of warming centers open in Oakland County amid winter weather

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Warming centers are open in Oakland County amid the cold winter weather.

Take a look at the warming centers below.

Troy Community Center - Lobby

Location: 3179 Livernois, Troy MI 48083

Monday-Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Welcome Inn Day Center - Winter Season

Adult Only Emergency Shelter Day Center

Location: 1717 W 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI 48073

Overnight Location: A rotating group of churches through March 3

Welcome Inn: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Overnight Hosts: 7 days a week, 7 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests must register at Welcome Inn, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional information can be found online or by calling 248-850-3219.

Salter Community Center

Is open when police declare.

Location: 1545 E Lincoln Ave, Royal Oak, Michigan, 48067

Costick Activities Center

Location: 28600 W 11 Mile Rd, Farmington, Michigan, 48336

Jan. 13 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Jan. 14 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fire Station #5

Location: 31455 W 11 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, Michigan, 48336

Operational 24 hours a day starting at 5 p.m., Jan 12, through the duration of the weather event.

Additional information can be found on the Oakland County website.