List of warming centers open in Oakland County amid winter weather
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Warming centers are open in Oakland County amid the cold winter weather.
Take a look at the warming centers below.
Troy Community Center - Lobby
Location: 3179 Livernois, Troy MI 48083
Monday-Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Welcome Inn Day Center - Winter Season
Adult Only Emergency Shelter Day Center
Location: 1717 W 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI 48073
Overnight Location: A rotating group of churches through March 3
Welcome Inn: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Overnight Hosts: 7 days a week, 7 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Guests must register at Welcome Inn, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Additional information can be found online or by calling 248-850-3219.
Salter Community Center
Is open when police declare.
Location: 1545 E Lincoln Ave, Royal Oak, Michigan, 48067
Times New Roman - Costick Activities Center
Location: 28600 W 11 Mile Rd, Farmington, Michigan, 48336
Jan. 13 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Jan. 14 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fire Station #5
Location: 31455 W 11 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, Michigan, 48336
Operational 24 hours a day starting at 5 p.m., Jan 12, through the duration of the weather event.
Additional information can be found on the Oakland County website.
for more features.