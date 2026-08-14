Wildfire smoke in July resulted in $6.68 billion in economic losses to Michigan, researchers say

The wildfire smoke that drifted over 10 states during mid-July resulted in more than $6.68 billion in losses in Michigan alone, according to economic researchers.

The Anderson Economic Group has been studying the canceled events, business closures and illness-related work absences across the Midwest and East Coast for the time frame of July 14 to 20. The wildfire smoke had drifted overhead from fires raging in Canada and Northern Minnesota.

Metro Detroit alone faced six consecutive days of air quality alerts from July 15 through July 20.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 16: View of the Detroit skyline from the shore of Windsor, Ontario, as smoke from the Canadian wildfires settles in the city on July 16, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

The researchers issued an analysis in late July that Michigan was hit with at least $4 billion in losses tied to event cancellations, amusement park closures, medical treatment for workers affected by the smoke and slower business traffic.

"These all affect earnings and job outcomes," said Richard Melstrom, an environmental economist at Anderson Economic Group.

The researchers expected to find more data as the investigation continued and included this in the follow-up report issued on Thursday.

Across the country, the mid-July smoke plumes had a total impact of $38.2 billion, the researchers said. Of the 10 states specifically studied, Michigan was the most impacted, with $6.68 billion in losses.

Illinois was the second-highest on the updated list, with an economic impact of $5.77 billion, followed by New York at $5.57 billion.

The above video originally aired on July 16, 2026.