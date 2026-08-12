Wife of fake DTE worker behind Rochester Hills man's murder is sentenced

Amanda Hernandez, the wife of one of the men who posed as a DTE utility worker and was convicted of robbing and killing a Rochester Hills businessman in 2024, was sentenced on Wednesday for her role in the crime.

Photographed is defendant, Amanda Hernandez. CBS Detroit

In October 2024, Joshua Zuazo and Carlos Hernandez, Amanda's husband, impersonated DTE workers and murdered 72-year-old Hussein Murray inside his Rochester Hills home.

Both men were sentenced to life in prison without parole last December.

Almost two years after the killing of Murray, Amanda Hernandez was handed down a sentence for her home invasion plot that prosecutors argue led to Murray's death.

Photographed is Joshua Zuazo (left) and Carlos Hernandez (right). Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Emotional statements were heard on Wednesday from Murray's family.

"Whenever I think about my father, there's always this day of his murder and suffering he went through, and choking on his own blood. Our suffering will never end," said Rehif Murray, the victim's son.

"May you get the punishment you deserve for robbing me of the love of my life and the father of my children," Murray's wife, Linda Murray, said.

Photographed is victim, 72-year-old Hussein Murray. Murray family

"Justice isn't perfect. She'll never get as much time as she actually deserves. Her real day of reckoning will come," said Moheeb Murray, the victim's son.

Hernandez was given the opportunity to speak in court prior to her sentencing.

"I do have my deepest sympathies with the family. I regret every choice I've made since 2022 of marrying my husband and knowing who he was," Hernandez said.

Amanda Hernandez during her sentencing on August 12, 2026. CBS Detroit

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Nanci Grant remained committed to holding the defendant accountable.

"You may have married the wrong person, but you were wholly involved in this. I don't know how you're going to live with yourself. You'll get out eventually, but you are not an innocent victim," Grant told Amanda Hernandez in court.

Hernandez was sentenced to five to 20 years in prison.