Wife of fake DTE worker pleads no contest in connection with Michigan man's death

The wife of a Michigan man who was convicted of killing a Rochester Hills man while posing as a DTE worker has pleaded no contest in the case.

Amanda Ileana Hernandez, 34, of Lincoln Park, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit false personation of a public utility worker and accessory after the fact to a felony, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Hernandez's husband, Carlos Hernandez, and Joshua Zuazo were convicted in October 2025 of murder and unlawful imprisonment in the death of 72-year-old businessman Hussein Murray. The men were sentenced to life in prison.

Authorities say that in October 2024, Carlos Hernandez and Zuazo went to Murray's home pretending to be DTE workers before killing Murray and typing up his wife, asking about jewelry and money. Investigators found Hussein Murray's body in the basement.

Prosecutors say text messages showed Amanda Hernandez was involved in preparing for the home invasion in hopes of stealing money to buy her and her husband's own home. During the trial, investigators presented messages between the couple five days before the murder.

"Our office remained committed to pursuing justice against everyone involved in Sam Murray's murder," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald in a statement. "Amanda Hernandez's plea does not involve a sentencing agreement from our office. Her plotting ultimately led to Sam Murray's death. She will be held accountable for her actions, which will forever affect the Murray family."

Amanda Hernandez is due back in court for sentencing on Aug. 12.

Note: The video above originally aired on Oct. 3, 2025.