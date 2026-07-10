Whitmer declares flood-related state of emergency for 3 Michigan counties

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Antrim, Cheboygan and Emmet counties in Northern Lower Michigan for severe rainfall and flooding on June 29.

The state declaration was issued on Thursday.

State officials referred to the severe damage to roads and infrastructure, along with exhausting the local response capabilities, as the cause for the decision. On June 29, that region saw between 4 and 7 inches of rain in just a few hours.

This step authorizes Michigan State Police and its Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division to expand and coordinate state efforts with the local agencies. It is also a prerequisite for seeking potential reimbursement through federal highway and other disaster funds.

"The state of Michigan is coordinating with the federal and local governments to deliver critical resources and financial assistance to families, local businesses, and communities as they recover," Whitmer said. "Extreme weather has left an impact on communities across Michigan this year, but Michiganders are resilient."

Flash flooding led to road damage in Antrim, Cheboygan and Emmet counties in Northern Lower Michigan on June 29, 2026. Michigan Department of Transportation

Specific damage included culvert failures and washouts along M-66 and M-88 in Antrim County, the governor's office said.

Cheboygan County experienced severe erosion and drainage system failures in the Burt Lake area, where an emergency road closure has significantly disrupted travel.

And flooding caused extensive damage along M-119 in Emmet County.