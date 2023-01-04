Whitmer challenges Michigan students to design creative cover for State of the State program

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced an art contest for K-12 students to design a creative cover for the 2023 State of the State program.

Students are challenged to design a cover with the theme "What makes Michigan strong?"

"Michigan is full of creative young people, and I am excited to highlight their talents as part of the 2023 State of the State program," said Governor Whitmer. "I believe what makes Michigan strong is the people that live here, and I am delighted to share a student's artwork that highlights what they see as Michigan's strengths. I hope students from across the state display their skills and submit their designs for the State of the State Art Contest."

Students can use crayons, markers, paints and any other material to create their program covers.

Designs must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. To submit a design, visit here.

The student who designs the winning cover will get a gift box from Cherry Republic.

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, Whitmer will deliver the 2023 State of the State address.

According to a news release from the governor's office, her proposals will lower costs, make Michigan more competitive, expand opportunity, and protect people's fundamental rights.