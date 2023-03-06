Whitmer: Bavarian Inn Lodge expansion project will create 71 new jobs

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the funding approval for the Bavarian Inn Lodge expansion project that will create an indoor waterpark in Frankenmuth.

The project is expected to generate a capital investment of $80 million and create 71 jobs, with the support of a $750,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

"The expansion of the Bavarian Inn Lodge will bring a new waterpark, create good-paying jobs, and build on the vibrancy and amenities that already exist in downtown Frankenmuth," said Governor Whitmer. "This project is a great example of how we are working together to grow our economy and build vibrant communities for people to live, work, and play. Let's keep investing in regional economic development and build a strong foundation for long-term opportunity in Michigan."

The Bavarian Inn Lodge first opened in 1986 and has 360 rooms with 35,000 square feet of family entertainment center space. They currently have 300 employees.

The project involves constructing a new building with a 140,000-square-foot indoor waterpark and family entertainment space.

It will be the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan when it is complete.

In addition to creating several new jobs, officials say the Bavarian Inn Lodge believes in promoting its employees from within and provides training to help employees develop skills to further their careers.

For information on careers with the Bavarian Inn Lodge, visit https://www.bavarianinn.com/jobs/.