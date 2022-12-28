Whitmer appoints bank exec Sandy Pierce to MSU Board of Trustees

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Nearly one month after Michigan State University Board of Trustees member Pat O'Keefe resigned, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed a new trustee.

According to a press release from the Governor's office on Tuesday, Whitmer appointed Sandy Pierce, the senior executive vice president of Huntington National Bank.

Pierce's role is effective through Jan. 1, 2029.

"The students, staff, faculty, and alumni of Michigan State University deserve leadership who will put them first and do the right thing no matter what," Whitmer said in a press release. "Sandy is the right person for the job because she leads with her values and has decades of experience to back it up. She is a trusted professional and a tested, proven leader."

Pierce was previously named vice chairman of FirstMerit Corporation and held senior roles at RBS Citizens and JPMorgan Chase. She received an honorary alumni award from Michigan State in 2018.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the students, staff, and alumni at MSU and am eager to work with my partners on the Board of Trustees," Pierce said in a statement. "I've dedicated my career to economic development in the state of Michigan and its world-class institutions. This is a wonderful opportunity for me to continue to help advance the school's mission and provide relevant guidance on its strategic goals and objectives. Access to a good education is the bedrock of our success and is a part of securing the future for this great state. I know Governor Whitmer shares my passion around this, and I am honored to work together to further the vision for this wonderful institution."

In a statement on Tuesday, MSU's interim President Teresa Woodruff said with Pierce's appointment, the university plans to continue moving forward "through building trust, affirming transparency and fostering a sense of belonging for all Spartans."

"Sandra's keen understanding of board governance, complex organizations and fiscal responsibility are a strong asset to our institution. She is a remarkable leader and a champion for Michigan State University, devoted to the success and growth of all Spartans," Woodruff said.

In November, O'Keefe, who was elected to an eight-year term in 2020, cited displeasure over the ouster of a business school dean and the process of selecting an interim president following the resignation of Samuel Stanley Jr. Stanley submitted his 90-day notice back in October, adding that he "lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees."

O'Keefe participated in the unanimous vote to promote Woodruff to interim president.