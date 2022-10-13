Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announces resignation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced on Thursday that is resigning from his position.

In a video, Stanley said he submitted his 90-day required notice on Thursday, adding that he "lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees."

"It has been my privilege to serve this great institution and the students, faculty, staff and alumni who are the heart and soul of the university," Stanley said in a message posted on the university's website.

Stanley has been president since 2019.

Last month, Stanley defended his administration's handling of the resignation of the business school dean Sanjay Gupta, citing that there were "failures of leadership" related to Title IX.

At the time, Trustee Rema Vassar said Stanley's retirement has been suggested.

Stanley had two years remaining on his contract.