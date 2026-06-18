Whitmer announces development of 603 affordable housing units across Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced more than $18.9 million in federal support for the development of affordable housing units across the state.
The funding comes from the 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and will create 603 units throughout 13 different projects.
Spread throughout nine Michigan communities, the projects will serve a variety of housing needs, including permanent housing for low-income households, workforce housing, and tribal housing.
"Today's announcement is part of our commitment to building more housing and making it easier for people to choose Michigan," Whitmer said. "These awards will help lower construction costs on over 600 new housing units across the state."
The LIHTC program is the federal government's largest initiative aimed at financing affordable housing construction. Tax credits are given to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, which then awards them to private developers who build or rehabilitate low- and moderate-income housing.
The 9% credit is awarded through a competitive application process and subsidizes roughly 70% of a project's eligible costs. Developers who receive a LIHTC award can claim credits against their tax liability for 10 years.
Tony Lentych, MSHDA chief housing investment officer, said the tax credits will help alleviate the growing construction costs and market pressures that make affordable housing construction increasingly challenging.
"These awards will help bridge those gaps, leverage additional investment and create more than 600 new homes for Michigan residents," Lentych said. "Each development represents a partnership and a long-term investment in the strength and economic stability of its community."
Here's the full list of projects:
Project
City
Developer
LIHTC Award
LIHTC Units
75 Scott
Monroe
Woda Cooper Development Inc. & Community Reimagined LLC
$1,650,000
42
848 Division
Grand Rapids
Samaritas; United Methodist Community Housing; and Grand Rapids Housing Commission
$1,473,661
46
Alice Birney Townhomes
Detroit
Wallick Development LLC; Presbyterian Villages of Michigan; and Hope Village Homes LLC
$1,407,640
52
Allegan Terrace
Allegan
Woda Cooper Development Inc. & KZR Properties LLC
$1,476,000
44
Archdale Senior Apartments
Detroit
CHN Housing Partners & Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance
$1,380,950
53
Belleview Village
Detroit
Church of the Messiah Housing Corporation & Capital Area Housing Partnership
$1,120,634
53
GTB LIHTC #3
Traverse City
Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians
$1,098,242
36
Newmarket Commons I
Bay City
MHT Housing Inc. & Bay City Housing Commission
$1,650,000
60
Newmarket Commons II
Bay City
MHT Housing Inc. & Bay City Housing Commission
$1,650,000
60
Robin Crest
Port Huron
Woda Cooper Development Inc. & Union Properties Construction LLC
$1,611,000
48
Sault Tribe Housing Authority PSH
Sault Ste. Marie
Housing Authority of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians
$1,373,195
36
Sunset Grove at South Haven
South Haven Township
Samaritas; Senior Service of Van Buren County; and Pinnacle Ventures LLC
$1,369,652
42
Vision
Grand Rapids
Pivotal Development LLC & Grand Rapids Housing Commission
$1,647,490
49