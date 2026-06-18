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Whitmer announces development of 603 affordable housing units across Michigan

By Christina Zhang

/ CBS Detroit

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Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced more than $18.9 million in federal support for the development of affordable housing units across the state.

The funding comes from the 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and will create 603 units throughout 13 different projects.

Spread throughout nine Michigan communities, the projects will serve a variety of housing needs, including permanent housing for low-income households, workforce housing, and tribal housing. 

"Today's announcement is part of our commitment to building more housing and making it easier for people to choose Michigan," Whitmer said. "These awards will help lower construction costs on over 600 new housing units across the state."

The LIHTC program is the federal government's largest initiative aimed at financing affordable housing construction. Tax credits are given to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, which then awards them to private developers who build or rehabilitate low- and moderate-income housing.

The 9% credit is awarded through a competitive application process and subsidizes roughly 70% of a project's eligible costs. Developers who receive a LIHTC award can claim credits against their tax liability for 10 years.

Tony Lentych, MSHDA chief housing investment officer, said the tax credits will help alleviate the growing construction costs and market pressures that make affordable housing construction increasingly challenging.

"These awards will help bridge those gaps, leverage additional investment and create more than 600 new homes for Michigan residents," Lentych said. "Each development represents a partnership and a long-term investment in the strength and economic stability of its community."

Here's the full list of projects: 

Project

City

Developer

LIHTC Award

LIHTC Units

75 Scott

Monroe

Woda Cooper Development Inc. & Community Reimagined LLC

$1,650,000

42 

848 Division

Grand Rapids

Samaritas; United Methodist Community Housing; and  Grand Rapids Housing Commission

$1,473,661 

46

Alice Birney Townhomes

Detroit

Wallick Development LLC; Presbyterian Villages of Michigan; and Hope Village Homes LLC

$1,407,640 

52

Allegan Terrace

Allegan

Woda Cooper Development Inc. & KZR Properties LLC

$1,476,000 

44

Archdale Senior Apartments

Detroit

CHN Housing Partners & Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance

$1,380,950 

53

Belleview Village

Detroit

Church of the Messiah Housing Corporation & Capital Area Housing Partnership

$1,120,634

53

GTB LIHTC #3

Traverse City

Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians

$1,098,242

36

Newmarket Commons I

Bay City

MHT Housing Inc. & Bay City Housing Commission

$1,650,000 

60

Newmarket Commons II

Bay City

MHT Housing Inc. & Bay City Housing Commission

$1,650,000

60

Robin Crest

Port Huron

Woda Cooper Development Inc. & Union Properties Construction LLC

$1,611,000 

48

Sault Tribe Housing Authority PSH

Sault Ste. Marie

Housing Authority of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians

$1,373,195 

36

Sunset Grove at South Haven

South Haven Township

Samaritas; Senior Service of Van Buren County; and Pinnacle Ventures LLC

$1,369,652 

42

Vision

Grand Rapids

Pivotal Development LLC & Grand Rapids Housing Commission

$1,647,490 

49

In:

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