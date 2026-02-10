White House says Trump could amend permit for new Gordie Howe International Bridge

The conversation surrounding President Trump's threats to block the Gordie Howe International Bridge from opening continues to generate reactions from Canadian and U.S. politicians alike.

Mr. Trump issued his initial statement Monday night on Truth Social, vowing to block the bridge from opening until the United States is fully compensated and until he says Canada treats the United States with the "fairness and respect" it deserves.

"The fact that Canada will control what crosses the Gordie Howe Bridge and owns the land on both sides is unacceptable to the president," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said to reporters on Tuesday. "It's also unacceptable that more of this bridge isn't being built with more American-made materials."

Both Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ontario Premier Doug Ford said they expect the bridge to still open on time.

"The Canadians paid for the bridge. It is a really important part of our economy. It is important that it continues to move forward and open up on time, and that is my expectation," Whitmer said.

"[Trump] fast-tracked it in 2017, and all of the sudden, he changed his mind. As sure as I'm talking to you, I'm very confident that this bridge is going to open," Ford said.

A public policy expert told CBS News Detroit that the only way he sees Trump stopping it is by not staffing the crossing.

"With the bridge nearly completed, the biggest thing the president could do would be to deny staffing to the border crossing, the border patrol, and customs officials. That's really the major thing they could do at this point," said University of Michigan Ford School of Public Policy lecturer Jonathan Hanson.

A White House official told CBS News Detroit that "all international infrastructure projects require a presidential permit, and the president is within his absolute right to amend it."

"The President believes that the United States should own at least half of the bridge, have shared authority over what passes across it, and participates in the economic benefits generated by its use," the official added. "All international infrastructure projects require a presidential permit, and the President is within his absolute right to amend it."

However, CBC News reports that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he spoke with Mr. Trump on Tuesday, explaining that Canada paid for the bridge and that the U.S. already has an ownership stake. The bridge is owned through a joint partnership with the Canadian government and the state of Michigan, with Canada footing the bill on construction costs. Canada planned to recoup money through toll revenue.

CBS News Detroit looked into the presidential permits granted in the past 10 years on the U.S. State Department's website and didn't find one for the Gordie Howe Bridge, only crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border, which were all granted in the beginning stages of those projects.

CBS News Detroit followed up with the White House about a presidential permit for the bridge, and is still waiting to hear back.

When asked if this could get in the way of opening the bridge, Hansen said, "Well, I'm not really sure what kind of permit the White House is referring to. It's not clear to me what remaining permits the president would be involved with that would be enough to hold back the opening of this bridge."