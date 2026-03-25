When could gas prices in Michigan start to drop? Expert weighs in.

According to AAA, the average gallon of gas in Michigan is now up to $4 a gallon, a $1 increase from last month.

"It's tough, I mean, because I travel a lot for work, and when I have to fill up 75 dollars for a full tank, it's tough," said Daniel Kimbrough.

Kimbrough is one of the many drivers who have been most affected by the climbing costs whenever he has to fill up his car. Because to be able to afford the gas. He says he drives around the state for work to make a living as a videographer.

"Hopefully this could end soon cause this is not sustainable, and then I heard it's going to keep going up, so hopefully it's almost over," Kimbrough said.

When it comes to how gas prices will drop, an expert says it should happen after there's a peace deal agreed upon between the U.S. and Iran.

"Not only would you have to have a ceasefire where we can guarantee safe passage through the strait, everybody has to agree to this, and there can't be any hiccups," said Kevin Ketels, an associate professor of Global Supply Chain Management at Wayne State University.

Even though Iran said it had rejected the terms of President Trump's most recent deal, on Wednesday, the president touted the potential of an imminent agreement between the two nations.

"They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they're afraid to say it," Mr. Trump told a dinner for Republican members of Congress.

However, Ketels says that despite hope for relief at the pump with a peace deal being made, it wouldn't be some instant change for us to see gas prices down to what they were in February.

"It will take time to get through all that backlog to get all of these facilities online, so what we're really looking at is weeks or months before you could return to a prewar price for gasoline," Ketels said.

As gas is now hovering around $4 in Metro Detroit, some drivers we spoke to say they're doing what they can to keep costs down, including changing their vehicles.

"Considering how much gas went up over the last few weeks, another reason why I love to have a motorcycle," Ken Wright told CBS Detroit.