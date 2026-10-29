When is trick-or-treat in Southeast Michigan? It depends on your neighborhood.

Halloween is Oct. 31, which falls on a Saturday this year.

Long-standing Halloween traditions include children dressing in costumes and going door to door to ask for candy and treats.

Some Southeast Michigan communities do not specify hours for neighborhood trick-or-treating.

But many do designate or recommend days and times so that families and treat hosts can plan accordingly.

Trick-or-treat times

Here are trick-or-treat times announced by Southeast Michigan communities:

Allen Park: Recommended times are 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Ann Arbor: Recommended times are 5 to 8 pm. Oct. 31.

Bedford Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Berlin Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Brownstown Township: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Detroit: There is no established trick-or-treat time in Detroit; youth curfew hours are in effect as usual. The times and locations for the Halloween in the D community parties on Oct. 31 are listed on the city's website.

Dexter: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Dundee: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Erie Township: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Frenchtown Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Fowlerville: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Gibraltar: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Holly: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Huron Township: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Ida Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Keego Harbor: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Marysville: 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Maybee: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Milan: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Monroe: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Monroe Township: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

New Haven: Suggested times are 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

North Branch: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Northfield Township: 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Novi: Recommended times are 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Oxford Township: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Petersburg: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Plymouth: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Pontiac: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Rochester: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Royal Oak: "The city does NOT set official trick-or-treat hours," the Royal Oak announcement says. "Parents and candy-givers decide when the fun begins and ends."

South Rockwood: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Taylor: 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Unadilla Township: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.

Waterford Township: Suggested times are 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, although the township says "many neighborhoods choose to set their own hours."

If your community isn't listed, watch for announcements from your city hall, township hall or police department via their website and social media accounts.

Porch lights

By custom, and by suggestion in many communities, those who wish to welcome visitors during trick-or-treat hours should turn on the porch light or exterior lights at their homes.

"A porch light on is the universal "Welcome, trick-or-treaters!" signal," the city of Royal Oak says.

Trunk or treats

As an alternative or addition to neighborhood trick-or-treat, you can find announcements of downtown trick-or-treat events, parking lot trunk-or-treat parties, and candy trail events in the Metro Detroit area at our Halloween event roundup.

The above video originally aired on Oct. 13, 2026.