Where to find Halloween treats and scares in Metro Detroit during 2026

Whether you prefer scary boos or kid-friendly candy collections, there are plenty of Halloween-themed events to choose from this fall in Metro Detroit.

If you are interested in a ticketed event, you should make reservations early. Some of the popular dates were sold out in early September, according to local venues hosting the seasonal fun.

Here are some festivities to choose from, listed by event date or by season start. Community trick-or-treat times will be announced later.

Motor City Ghosts

Sept. 14-Nov. 30

Motor City Ghosts is a walking guided tour series that begins at 100 Temple Street in Detroit, with the stories to include "historic fires, mobsters, and unsolved mysteries that leave an enduring mark on Detroit." The tours are selected dates from Sept.14 through Nov. 30.

This is a ticketed event.

Erebus Haunted Attraction

Sept. 18-Nov. 7

The Erebus Haunted Attraction on Perry Street in Pontiac will be open on selected dates from Sept. 18 through Nov. 7. This is a walk-through haunted venue with a 25-year history. "The show changes every year, although we do keep some of the more popular scenes," the venue says.

This is a ticketed venue.

Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village

Oct. 1-4, Oct. 8-11, Oct. 15-18, Oct. 22-25

Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on selected dates at The Henry Ford Greenfield Village in Dearborn. More than 50 costumed characters and live performances will be found along jack-o'-lantern paths. Visitors are invited to wear costumes, "however, swords, sharp instruments and other weapons, real or imagined, are not allowed," The Henry Ford said.

This is often a sold-out event. Ticket prices and add-ons vary.

Scarefest Scream Park

Oct. 2-Nov. 1

Scarefest Scream Park, at the corner of Gratiot Avenue and 28 Mile Road, Lenox Township, will be open to the public during the evenings on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 2 through Nov. 1. The venue also has some special events starting on Sept. 18. The scream park invites visitors to experience a wooded trail, a maze, a haunted castle or a haunted hayride.

Ticket prices vary, and advance ticket purchase is recommended for busy nights.

Dundee's Pumpkin Palooza

Oct. 3

Dundee's Pumpkin Palooza festival, hosted by Dundee Area Business Association, takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at Wolverine Park in downtown Dundee.

Zoo Boo

Oct. 3-4, Oct. 9-11, Oct. 16-18, Oct. 23-25

Zoo Boo runs from 3 to 8:30 p.m. on selected dates during October at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak. This event includes a character meet and greet, live entertainment, giveaways and trick-or-treat stations. Costumes are encouraged, but the zoo has posed rules such as no full-face animal masks and no costumes "depicting hate, violence or political messaging." All visitors age 2 and older need a ticket. Parking is $8 per vehicle. Ticket prices and add-ons vary.

Spooky's Fright Night Haunted House

Oct. 9-10

The Frenchtown Township Community and Event Center on North Dixie Highway in Monroe will host its first Spooky's Fright Night Haunted House on Oct. 9 and 10. This is a free event. The 7 to 11 p.m. Friday show is "the scarier version of our haunted house," the 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday hours are "a more family friendly experience."

A trunk or treat party is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 in conjunction with the haunted house program.

Ford House After Dark

Oct. 15, Nov. 19

Ford House After Dark is an evening event for those age 21 and older at the main residents of The Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores. There will be storytelling and soft lighting during the tours on Oct. 15 and Nov. 19.

This is a ticketed event.

Witch's Night in Dundee

Oct. 15

Witch's Night takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 in downtown Dundee. The free event features food trucks, local vendors, and live performances. Costumes encouraged.

Oak Park Trunk or Treat

Oct. 17

The City of Oak Park Recreation Department will host a trunk or treat party from 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Water Tower Social District on Kingston Street, Oak Park.

Taylor Hallow-Palooza

Oct. 23

The City of Taylor will host a Hallow-Palooza party, including a trunk-or-treat, on Oct. 23 at the Sheridan Open Air Pavilion in Heritage Park. Those hosting treat stations are asked to plan for 2,500 children to attend. This event will be held rain or shine.

Little Goblins at the Ford House

Oct. 24

Little Goblins are invited to The Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 24, with a sensory-friendly early hour from 10 to 11 a.m. This event will be held rain or shine. There are trick-or-treat stations around the estate grounds, along with children's games and activities.

This is a ticketed event; prices vary.

Trunk or Treat in Ecrose

Oct 24.

The Ecorse Parks and Recreation Department and Ecorse Fire Department will host a trunk or treat from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Pepper Park in Ecorse.

Meadow Brook Hall-oween

Oct. 25

Meadow Brook Hall-oween takes place at Meadow Brook Hall on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester. Trick or treat stations will be placed both outside along the estate's walking paths and on the first floor of the mansion. There will also be games and crafts.

This is a ticketed event; prices vary.

Hall-Oween: Bewitching Hour

Oct. 29

Meadow Brook Hall will host Hall-Oween: Bewitching Hour, an adults' Halloween party, on Oct. 29. There will be "grown-up trick-or-treating," special cocktails, snacks and a lighted woodland path to explore.

This is a ticketed event; prices vary.

Halloween Concert Over the Cove

Oct. 30

A Halloween Concert Over the Cove with the Kalkaska quartet will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at The Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores.

This is a ticketed event.

Spooky Spectacular Halloween at Orchestra Hall

Oct. 31

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will host a Spooky Spectacular! Halloween performance with spooky sounds and music to match the occasion at 11 a.m. Oct. 31 as part of its Young People's Concert series at Orchestra Hall.

This is a ticketed event.

Not all annual event dates have been confirmed yet. This list will be updated as additional announcements are available.