Michigan nonprofit Wheels in Motion showcases adaptive adventures at Taylor car show

Organizers with Wheels in Motion say they had a successful car show extravaganza in Taylor on Saturday.

CBS News Detroit spoke with Michigan State Police Detective Devin Kachar, who, three years ago, was shot multiple times and paralyzed while doing undercover surveillance in Detroit.

"You can basically let it control you or get out and do what you can to control it and still get back into doing the things you love," Kachar said.

He said making modifications to vehicles makes that possible.

"You know it looks different, but there's still ways to do stuff you enjoy," he said.

Many of the cars at Saturday's extravaganza have adaptations that make it possible for people with disabilities to drive them, which showcases the work that Wheels in Motion does — providing off-road adventures, handcycling and boating adventures in an adaptive way.

"Essentially, it's just a mechanism that's used to operate the gas and brake via your hands. You basically just drive with your hands," Kachar said.

Those mechanisms can vary depending on what a person needs to drive.

"So that could be levers that could be different sorts of mechanisms depending on how your hands operate and kind of the function or strength you have in your upper body," Kachar said.

He added that Saturday's event was the first for Wheels in Motion, but he hopes to see it come together year after year.

"One of our main goals for the Wheels in Motion, especially with this event was to get as much people out here and understand what we do and how we do it, and we are trying to make a difference," Kachar said.