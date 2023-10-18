Westside Art Hop returns to Ann Arbor porches, driveways this weekend

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's known as Ann Arbor's quirkiest art fair, and it's back on Saturday and Sunday.

The Westside Art Hop was the brainchild of local artist Sophie Grillet, who works out of her home studio above her garage.

"I had the idea originally because there used to be an Art Walk around Ann Arbor, and it stopped, and I thought, 'Hey, I'm just ready to do an art walk,'" she said.

Grillet organized a group of local artists to launch the event 11 years ago.

The biannual fair is embedded in the neighborhood and features 75 artists and 28 venues, which are largely in and around people's homes.

"The thing that always amazes me and delights me is that the hosts we ask to host to host an artist enjoy doing it and want to do it again," said Grillet.

Attendees can get around by using an interactive map on the event's website or by following yard signs around the neighborhood.

In the fall, organizers plan the event on weekends the University of Michigan football team is on the road, so parking in the area is plentiful.

Grillet said the event can be covered in one day or two for those who like to take their time browsing art.

"It's easy to walk around, it's fun to walk around, the streets are small, so you get from one street to another quite easily," she said.

Artist Aaron Hillebrand works out of his home studio and makes paintings, prints, clothing and accessories using mixed media.

This will be his sixth year showing at the event.

"I really like meeting all the other artists … that's like my favorite part," said Hillebrand. "It's so nearby that I can invite all my friends to come by and see it and just meeting different people in the community."

The Westside Art Hop is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.