Westland police: Tesla autopilot not used in crash involving train

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Westland police say that a crash involving a Tesla and a train that happened Wednesday morning did not include the use of the Tesla's autopilot feature.

On Aug. 24, at about 10:24 a.m., officers responded to a report of a car that was hit by a train on Merriman Road south of Michigan Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, officers talked to a 37-year-old Westland man who was involved in the accident.

The man was driving a Tesla model 3.

After speaking with the man, the initial investigation revealed that the crash was a result of driver error and not the Tesla's self-driving features.

Police say the driver was examined at the scene for a minor injury, but he declined being transported for additional medical treatment.

The train engineer received medical attention for stress related to the incident.

No train passengers were injured.

The road has since reopened.