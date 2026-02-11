Westland police investigate after car crashes into building

Police in Westland, Michigan, say they are investigating a hit-and-run incident after a vehicle crashed into a building on Wednesday night.

Police say the crash happened at about 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of S. Wayne Road. The driver left the scene but was later found, according to police.

Any reports of injuries are unknown. Details on the hit-and-run are unknown. Police say inspectors are checking the building.

Authorities did not release any additional information at this time.

This story is developing.