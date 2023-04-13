Watch CBS News
Westbound road closures to start this weekend for I-696 project, I-96 Flex Route

By Joseph Buczek

(CBS DETROIT) - Construction is set to begin Friday for the I-696 "Restore the Reuther" Rebuilding Michigan project and the I-96 Flex Route on the westbound side of both freeways.

Starting Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m. through Monday, April 17 at 5 a.m. westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275 for pavement work. 

The $275 million I-696 'Restore the Reuther' project calls for rebuilding ramps and storm sewer replacement work Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road and US-24 (Telegraph Road). Eastbound I-696 is being rebuilt from I-275 to east of US-24 (Telegraph Road) in 2023, while westbound lanes will be rebuilt next year. 

The following westbound ramps on I-696 will be closed as a result: 

• Southbound US-24 ramp to westbound I-696

• Northbound M-10 ramp to westbound I-696

• Franklin Road ramp to westbound I-696

• Northbound Orchard Lake ramp to westbound I-696

• Southbound Orchard Lake ramp to westbound I-696  

Some ramps could reopen early Saturday while others will reopen later in the day: 

• Southbound Novi Road ramp to westbound I-96 – reopens 8 a.m. Saturday, April 15

• Northbound Novi Road ramp to westbound I-96 – reopens 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15

• Southbound M-5 ramp to westbound I-96 – reopens 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15

• Northbound I-275 ramp to westbound I-96 – reopens 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Construction detours:

• Westbound I-696 traffic will be detoured on southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) to westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to northbound M-5 to westbound 12 Mile Road to southbound Novi Road, then to westbound I-96.

• When the ramp from southbound Novi Road to westbound I-96 is closed, detoured traffic will continue west on 12 Mile Road to southbound Beck Road then to westbound I-96.  

