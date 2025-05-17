Section of Interstate 696 in Oakland County reopens earlier than expected

A portion of westbound Interstate 696 in Oakland County is back open, two days earlier than expected, after crews finished work on a demolition project.

A planned closure of westbound I-696 between Interstate 75 and M-10 started on May 9 and was expected to last through May 19. On Saturday, the Michigan Department of Transportation said it was reopened to the public.

The closure allowed demolition crews to take down the Church Street plaza bridge, including the breakup of 170 concrete beams. Officials said crews also did repair work on bridges west of the Church Street plaza.

Eastbound I-696 from Lahser Road to I-75 will be completely closed until late next year as part of the "Restore the Reuther" project.

State officials say the project is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2027.