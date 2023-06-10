Watch CBS News
West Village Block Party in Detroit kicking off Saturday

(CBS DETROIT) - The West Village Block Party is taking place from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. CBS News Detroit sat down with Godwin Ihentuge, the owner of Yum Village, to discuss the upcoming event.

Ihentuge says the block party is hosted yearly to promote businesses in West Village and the LGBTQIA+ community.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 10:48 PM

