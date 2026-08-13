West Bloomfield Township trustee accused of installing cameras in women's bedrooms, bathrooms

A West Bloomfield Township trustee is facing charges for allegedly installing cameras in women's bedrooms and bathrooms, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Jibran Manna, 65, was charged with two counts of capturing image of unclothed person and five counts of installing a device for eavesdropping. The capturing image charge carries up to five years in prison, while the installing a device charge carries up to two years.

Jibran Manna West Boomfield Township

Prosecutors allege that two women discovered cameras hidden in smoke detectors in the rooms. An investigation led authorities to search Manna's home, office and cellphone. Investigators found videos on Manna's phone from the cameras that were installed in the victims' bedrooms and bathrooms.

Investigators also recovered additional cameras.

"This was an appalling invasion of privacy," Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. "The defendant's alleged actions exploited his victims in spaces where they expected to feel safest and most private."

Township Supervisor Jonathan Warshay issued the following statement: