West Bloomfield Township trustee accused of installing cameras in women's bedrooms, bathrooms
A West Bloomfield Township trustee is facing charges for allegedly installing cameras in women's bedrooms and bathrooms, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.
Jibran Manna, 65, was charged with two counts of capturing image of unclothed person and five counts of installing a device for eavesdropping. The capturing image charge carries up to five years in prison, while the installing a device charge carries up to two years.
Prosecutors allege that two women discovered cameras hidden in smoke detectors in the rooms. An investigation led authorities to search Manna's home, office and cellphone. Investigators found videos on Manna's phone from the cameras that were installed in the victims' bedrooms and bathrooms.
Investigators also recovered additional cameras.
"This was an appalling invasion of privacy," Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. "The defendant's alleged actions exploited his victims in spaces where they expected to feel safest and most private."
Township Supervisor Jonathan Warshay issued the following statement:
"We have been informed that Trustee Manna has been charged by the Oakland County Prosecutor's office of allegedly placing hidden surveillance cameras in the bedrooms and bathrooms of two women.
"At times those women were captured on camera unclothed.
"These are serious allegations, and while we understand that many residents will have questions, it is important that we allow the legal process to proceed."