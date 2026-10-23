West Bloomfield Township trustee resigns after charged in hidden camera case

A West Bloomfield Township trustee who is accused of installing hidden cameras in his two stepdaughters' rooms has resigned from his position.

A spokesperson for the township confirmed that Jibran "Jim" Manna, 65, submitted his resignation letter, which went into effect on Oct. 5 with the board's approval. A copy of the board's Oct. 7 special meeting agenda showed acceptance of Manna's resignation as an action item.

Manna was elected to the board in 2016.

In the letter, which was posted on the township's website, Manna said he decided to resign so that "personal and pending legal matters do not distract from the important work of the Township, and because I believe it is in the best interests of my family and my personal well-being."

"My resignation should not be construed as an admission or as reflecting upon the merits of any pending matter. Those issues will be addressed through the appropriate legal process," he said.

The spokesperson said the board voted 5-1 during a meeting on Oct. 19 to appoint Michael Patton to the vacant seat. Manna's name and picture have since been removed from the township's website.

Manna is charged with two counts of capturing an image of an unclothed person and five counts of installing a device for eavesdropping. The charge of capturing an image carries up to five years in prison, while the charge of installing a device carries up to two years.

Manna was arraigned in August 2024 and received a $100,000 bond. The case was bound over to Oakland County's Sixth Judicial Circuit Court.

The investigation began after the two women went to West Bloomfield police on Aug. 9 to report finding devices in the smoke detectors. Police then referred the case to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office for an independent investigation.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, further investigation uncovered additional hidden cameras, leading them to Manna. Investigators said a search of a cellphone revealed videos from the cameras, some dating back to April 2025.

Note: The video above originally aired on Aug. 14, 2026.