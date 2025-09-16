West Bloomfield School District board approves additional funding for demolition of Roosevelt Elemetary

Tempers flared Monday night between residents and school leaders in the West Bloofield School District over the demolition of a historic school, with some arguing that it is putting the public at risk.

During the meeting, Superintendent Dania Bazzi asked the board for additional funding to demolish Roosevelt Elementary in Keego Harbor, Michigan.

Residents shared their concerns about asbestos in the building, which is being demolished. They also asked the board why the building can't be sold or repurposed. Community members spoke before the board voted on two approvals for additional money for the company carrying out the demolition.

The board was voting on the approval of air monitoring, ensuring that no harmful materials, such as asbestos, go into the neighboring community surrounding the school, and additional funding for abatement, or the removal of asbestos. Before any board members made a decision, they heard from over a dozen former employees, parents and those who live nearby.

The community was concerned that what was approved could cost taxpayers over $1 million.

"What is this all about? Why is this happening? Because this building is 100 years old, more. The community wants it, people advocate for it. What happened?" said one community member during public comment.

"How can that be when there is cancer-causing asbestos in this building that is not being addressed. Eighty-five percent of it ... Is that just magically safe? The other 85% that's not being abated?" said another community member.

After public comment, the board went into a closed meeting. When the board returned, board member Deborah Evans motioned to put the building for sale, with only one in favor of the idea.

CBS News Detroit spoke with members about why they want to demolish the building; Members referred the question to the board president, who declined to comment.