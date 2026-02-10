West Bloomfield nanny accused of sexually abusing child in his care

A West Bloomfield nanny is accused of sexually assaulting a child in his care over several years, West Bloomfield Township police said.

Earlier last month, detectives with the Northfield Police Department contacted West Bloomfield regarding a criminal sexual conduct case they were investigating involving a young child with ties to West Bloomfield Township.

During an investigation, West Bloomfield detectives learned that the victim's mother hired the suspect, 58-year-old Michael Alan Bank, via the website sittercity.com. Police accuse Bank of sexually abusing the child over several years.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Bank's home and collected various electronic devices. Bank was arrested on Jan. 15 and arraigned on Jan. 18 on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to police.

Bank is being held without bail at the Oakland County Jail.

West Bloomfield Police Department

Investigators say that while analyzing Bank's electronic devices, they have discovered a "multitude of evidence" of children, including evidence of what appears to be Bank with children in "various compromised positions and acts."

Detectives believe there may be more victims in the case, and are asking the public to review Bank's booking photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Bloomfield Township police at 248-975-8981.