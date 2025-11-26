West Bloomfield man charged with breaking neighbor's windows, firing gun into their home

A West Bloomfield, Michigan, man accused of breaking a neighbor's window and firing a gun into their home earlier this week is facing a slew of felony charges.

Marquis Fletcher was arraigned Wednesday on first-degree home invasion, four counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, wearing body armor during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm in or at a building, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assaulting or resisting a police officer.

The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 7400 block of Coach Lane, near the intersection of 14 Mile Road and Northwestern Highway.

Police say Fletcher's wife called 911 to report that her husband was experiencing a "mental health breakdown" and was wearing a ballistic vest and had shot a gun into a neighbor's home.

When police arrived, they say Fletcher was acting erratically with a gun in his front yard and had to be tased after resisting officers.

Fletcher, according to police, walked across the street to a neighbor's home and broke a window before firing several rounds into the home. Four people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured, police said.

The neighbor, who requested not to be named, said his wife, daughter and 2-year-old granddaughter were with him at the home when the incident occurred. The neighbor told CBS News Detroit that he and Fletcher were friendly with one another.

A judge gave Fletcher a $500,000 bond. He is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Fletcher is due back in court on Dec. 9.