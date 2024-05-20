West Bloomfield High School cancels classes due to bomb threat

Biden speaks at NAACP event in Detroit, propane tank explosion in Rochester and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Classes were canceled at West Bloomfield High School Monday after a bomb threat was reported, police said.

At about 7 a.m., an unknown caller who identified themselves as "Alex" contacted the West Bloomfield Police Department and told them he had put a bomb at the high school.

Officers immediately responded to the school, and after investigating determined that the threat was not credible.

After researching the phone number that the caller used, they discovered it was connected to similar incidents that happened across the country within the last two months.

The investigation is ongoing.