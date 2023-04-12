Weekend road closures ahead, Michigan Gov. Whitmer kicks off construction season

(CBS DETROIT) - Construction and Michigan roadways go hand-in-hand. From potholes to closures, all kinds of road construction is underway in Metro Detroit.

In Novi on Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicked off construction season while the Michigan Department of Transportation gave the heads up on a weekend closure beginning Friday.

According to Brian Travis, a construction engineer with MDOT's Oakland Transportation Service Center, the closures are as follows. Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 14, westbound Interstate 696 from Lahser Road to I-275 will be closed for repairs. Travis says it's about a 9-mile stretch.

Travis adds that I-96 from I-275 to Novi Road will also be closed starting at 8 p.m. Friday, April 14.

Both projects will carry through Monday morning at 5am where both routes mentioned here will reopen.

"So it's that time of year again, it's construction season," Whitmer says while marking construction season alongside MDOT officials.

Whitmer says crews are currently rebuilding 12 miles of road along I-96 heading east starting at Kent Lake Road and spanning through the 275/696 M5 interchange. Whitmer says this $269 million project is providing jobs to over 3400 workers on the project.

The project is coined the I-96 Flex Route Project and is part of the Rebuilding Michigan program. When the I-96 Flex Route Project is completed, it will include the installation of a flex route system. This system will use overhead signs and message boards to let drivers know when an additional lane is available during peak morning and afternoon travel hours.

"When you see an orange barrel it might not make you happy, but it should remind you to slow down and appreciate we're getting work done. But there's men and women on the side of the road risking their lives, please be careful and stay alert," Whitmer said while urging drivers to be patient during construction.