Wayne County woman sentenced for embezzling $2M from General RV

A Wayne County woman could spend up to 20 years in prison for embezzling more than $2 million from her employer, General RV in Wixom.

On Tuesday, Susan O'Hara, 56, of New Boston, was sentenced to 30 months to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $2,147,858.55 in restitution to General RV Center. O'Hara pleaded guilty in January to three counts of embezzlement and one count of forgery, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

O'Hara was initially charged in August 2025 with three counts of embezzlement, three counts of forgery, one count of identity theft, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

State prosecutors allege that O'Hara used client information and General RV's computer systems to issue checks under an assumed identity and then cash them.

The Wixom Police Department referred the case to Nessel's office.

"Embezzling from an employer, especially on this scale, can cripple businesses," Nessel said. "I am proud of the collaboration between the Wixom County Police Department and prosecutors in my office who secured this sentence and significant restitution for General RV Center."