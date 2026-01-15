Wayne County woman accused of embezzling $2M from General RV pleads guilty

A Wayne County woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $2 million from her employer, General RV in Wixom.

Susan O'Hara, 56, of New Boston, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of embezzlement and one count of forgery, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

O'Hara was initially charged in August with three counts of embezzlement, three counts of forgery, one count of identity theft, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The attorney general's office alleges that O'Hara used client information and General RV's computer systems to issue checks to an assumed identity and then cashed those checks.

The Wixom Police Department referred the case to Nessel's office.

"Businesses in our state rely upon their employees to not exploit their positions of trust and access to customer information for their own fraudulent enrichment," said Nessel in a statement. "I appreciate the investigative efforts of the Wixom Police Department, and the collaboration between my office and theirs that led to accountability in this significant theft."

O'Hara will be sentenced on March 20.