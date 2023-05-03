Wayne County Sheriff's Office shares safety tips as boating season gets underway

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

TRENTON, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) –It won't be long before these avid anglers are joined by families and others looking to have fun in the sun in Wayne County's waterways.

"I've watched things go from having a good time to going bad immediately," Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington said during a news conference Wednesday.

Sheriff Washington says it starts with the basics to avoid tragedy during this boating season.

Besides not boating under the influence, watercrafts must be equipped with all the required safety tools.

"Everybody has to have a wearable lifejacket onboard, as well as a type four which is either a ring buoy or a seat cushion that's required on anything over 16 feet in length," Sgt. Michael Roehrig with the Wayne County Sheriff's Marine Enforcement Division and Underwater Search & Recovery Team said.

Boats must also have a working horn or whistle, proper navigation lights, some flares stocked away and a marine-grade fire extinguisher onboard. Federal law requires it can't be older than 12 years.

Boaters should be mindful of the various wake laws.

"The bigger boats that go slow can create a large wake. And if that wake goes into the marina and damages other vessels or property, they're liable for that. So when you see the 'slow, no wake' buoys or 'slow, no wake' signs, make sure you slow down," Roehrig said.

The Sheriff's Marine Unit can't simply stop a boat for a safety inspection. They need probable cause, so something as simple as having an expired registration can put a pause on any party.

"We will be out in full force. We do work with our local partners. Wyandotte, Trenton, Brownstone, Gibraltar, Customs Border Patrol, and the Michigan DNR. They all come out and ride with us, and we ride with them to help booster our enforcement in our presence out there on the water," Roehrig said.

Sheriff Washington wants everyone to enjoy this summer on the water safely.

"We're not here to pull boats over and do the enforcement part as much as we're here to make sure that you are having a good time and to help you with that," Washington said.

The Marine Unit conducts boating safety programs for Wayne County residents. To learn more, call (734) 675-2660