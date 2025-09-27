Tip given to Wayne County sheriff leads to seizure of $20,000 worth of drugs

Water main repairs in Novi; Michigan lawmakers reach budget deal; and more top stories

Water main repairs in Novi; Michigan lawmakers reach budget deal; and more top stories

Water main repairs in Novi; Michigan lawmakers reach budget deal; and more top stories

$20,000 worth of drugs have been seized by Wayne County officials because of a personal tip that Sheriff Raphael Washington said was given to him.

According to an Instagram reel posted Friday by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, someone Washington met at an event alerted him about a drug house.

Washington then worked with the county's narcotics team to investigate and shut it down, seizing the drugs and at least two firearms in the process.

"It is something different, but however, I guess that's just my time from being a police officer in the Streets of Detroit," Washington said in the reel, "and being accessible to people, and being friendly to people and letting people know that they can trust law enforcement."

The social media post said Washington always hands out his business card, which includes his cell phone number, and "is sincere when he tells people to call him."