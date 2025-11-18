Wayne County deputy fires shots at suspect ramming vehicle into squad car

Authorities say a Wayne County deputy fired shots at a suspect as the man rammed into a squad car during a traffic stop on Tuesday in Detroit.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The incident happened in the area of Woodward Avenue and Arizona Street. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the narcotics unit was conducting an investigation and initiated a traffic stop. Authorities said the man tried to flee, ramming into a squad car.

A deputy then fired shots at the man, but no one was hit. Sheriff Raphael Washington said the man pulled over, and as deputies approached the vehicle, the man allegedly smoked crack cocaine in his car.

Deputies ordered the man to get out of the car, but he refused. Washington said authorities tased the man and got him out of the car, arresting him. The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

"Unfortunately, we've been running into these situations for a long time. Me, being a former narcotics officer myself, undercover, we know how these things go, and we just make sure that everything went by the book. Everybody's safe, and we'll move further with the investigation," Washington said.