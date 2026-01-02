Iconic Waterford Township roller rink reopens eight months after destructive storm damage

A popular roller-skating rink in Waterford Township, Michigan, is back open after it suffered serious storm damage last year, and customers are ready to roll once again.

CBS Detroit

It was a packed house on Friday at the Rolladium Family Fun Center with hundreds of customers eager to skate after the staple reopened this week.

"We've missed it so much!" said Kristin Dawson.

"I'm 62 (years old), and I've been going since I was 8 years old. Lot of memories. A lot of memories. I'm glad they're back," Bill Frost said.

CBS Detroit

Last April, intense winds and rain struck this iconic roller rink, causing extensive storm damage.

"It ripped off all the insulation and the roofing. A monsoon of rain hit the area for about 30 minutes straight, and it was just coming down like buckets," said Tony Anselmi.

Anselmi tells CBS News Detroit that the roof, carpet and floor were destroyed, leaving his family-run business, dating back to the 1950's, no choice but to temporarily close. He says the repair process was agonizing.

CBS Detroit

"The amount of delays we experienced was ridiculous. A new roof was on and installed within a month and a half. But the big holdup was the floor because we couldn't do anything with the floor until we were at 100% watertight," Anselmi said.

The nearly 8-month delay was worth the wait for Friday's crowd.

"It's so great to have them back. Great childhood memories for me, and I love seeing my kids enjoy those memories too," said Dawson.

CBS Detroit

"It was like the hangout spot. Lots of memories in this building for sure," Nita Doyles stated.

Anselmi's family says they are grateful for the support of their skating community.

"Huge thank you for the understanding, the appreciation, the willing to help. The amount of people that reached out wanting to help was very appreciated," said Anselmi.