Waterford Township man dies in apparent drowning in Oakland County lake

(CBS DETROIT) — A Waterford Township man died Tuesday after he was found unresponsive in an Oakland County lake Monday night.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office found Joselito Estonilo Garcia, 61, under a dock in Maceday Lake. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team responded to the 3700 block of Austinwood in Waterford Township after a 911 caller said they heard a voice yelling out for help and the sound of someone thrashing around in the water at about 9:42 p.m. Monday.

Rescuers found Garcia's body and performed CPR and life-saving measures. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died Tuesday morning.

Deputies searched other portions of the lake after they were told there may have been someone else in the water, but no other person was found.

It is the 13th drowning in an Oakland County lake in 2024.

"This has been an extremely tragic year for drownings in Oakland County," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a statement. "Sadly, many threads are common with drownings and often include alcohol consumption. That is under investigation in this case as well. We urge people to be safe in and around water."

Investigators do not know how or where Garcia entered the lake. Officials believe alcohol may have been a factor in the man's death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.