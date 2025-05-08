Oakland County man sentenced to 25 years in prison for human trafficking

Shooting on school bus under investigation in Redford Township and other top stories

A Waterford, Michigan, man has been sentenced on 12 criminal charges related to a human trafficking case in Oakland County.

The Waterford Police Department detailed the case in a press release issued Wednesday, relating that Quincy Lamar Bland was sentenced April 28 in Oakland County Circuit Court.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in December that this case began as police learned two women were being trafficked in multiple hotels and motels in Waterford and other communities. The victims were also provided with crack cocaine "to keep them awake and working, sometimes for multiple days at a time," the prosecutor said.

The initial charges in this case, issued in November, were:

Two counts of prostitution/transporting a person.

Controlled substance – deliver or manufacture less than 50 grams.

Two counts of prostitution/accepting earnings.

Two counts of human trafficking enterprise causing injury.

Two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery.

Three additional charges were filed later. They were:

Two counts of bribery of a witness.

Additional count of human trafficking enterprise causing injury.

The individual sentences, according to Oakland County court records, include up to 25 years in prison on prostitution/transporting person; up to 25 years in prison on controlled substance delivery or manufacture less than 50 grams; up to 25 years on bribery of a witness; all terms concurrent.

"The willingness of victims to step forward and the combined efforts of the Waterford Police Department and the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office - Human Trafficking Unit, exposed a dangerous person who exploited vulnerable victims for his own personal gain, with absolutely no concern for their physical or mental well-being," the latest press release from Waterford police said.

Agencies and teams that were involved with the investigation included Waterford Township Police – Special Operations Unit and Uniformed Officers, Oakland County Prosecutor's Office – Human Trafficking Unit, Oakland County Health Network, Oakland County Gang Intelligence Unit and Oakland County Auto-Theft Unit.