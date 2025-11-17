Water service expected to be disrupted in part of Harper Woods

Emergency repairs at a water main break will potentially disrupt municipal water service for several blocks in the Meto Detroit community of Harper Woods.

The broken main is in the driveway to Lowe's at 19340 Vernier Road, the Harper Woods Department of Public Works said. This area is just west of Interstate 94.

Repairs have been scheduled and motorists are asked to use caution while driving near the utility crews.

In the meantime, Harper Woods DPW said water service may be disrupted for multiple blocks in each direction of the Wayne County community. Once water is turned off, the repair work will take five to eight hours. Residents may want to store water for toilet use during that time.

"Once water has been restored, please flush your lines until water runs clear," Harper Woods DPW said.